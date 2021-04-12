Short Interest in Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Declines By 96.1%

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the March 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ADSV remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Allied Security Innovations has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Allied Security Innovations

Allied Security Innovations, Inc, through its subsidiary, CGM Applied Security Technologies, Inc, manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes, and related packaging security systems in the United States and internationally. It also provides protective security products for palletized cargo; and physical security systems for tractors, trailers, and containers, as well as various specialized authentication products.

