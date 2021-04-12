Short Interest in Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Declines By 96.1%

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the March 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ADSV remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Allied Security Innovations has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About Allied Security Innovations
Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Security Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Security Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.