Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Increases By 6,500.0%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aluf stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Aluf has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
Aluf Company Profile
