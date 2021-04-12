Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Increases By 6,500.0%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aluf stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Aluf has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

