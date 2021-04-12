Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Decreases By 86.3%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,719. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $83.83 and a 52 week high of $258.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

