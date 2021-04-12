Short Interest in Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Decreases By 97.6%

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AVSR traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.22. 49,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Avistar Communications has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.42.

Avistar Communications Company Profile

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

