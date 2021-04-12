Short Interest in Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Increases By 11,000.0%

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 11,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BIOIF remained flat at $$0.07 on Monday. Biome Grow has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

