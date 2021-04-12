Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Grows By 16,442.1%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,600 shares, a growth of 16,442.1% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,901. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUFRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

