Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Decreases By 85.7%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:INSI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,375. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 50.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

