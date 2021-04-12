Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Grows By 7,600.0%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 7,600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Samsonite International stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,320. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

