Short Interest in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Declines By 85.7%

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Semler Scientific stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,992. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $118.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.44 million, a PE ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $138,800.00. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

