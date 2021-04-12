Short Interest in Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Declines By 85.5%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SUIC traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.42. 43,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated
Featured Story: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.