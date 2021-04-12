Short Interest in Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Declines By 85.5%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SUIC traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.42. 43,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

