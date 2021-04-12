Short Interest in Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Drops By 85.4%

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEOEY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

OTCMKTS VEOEY traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.42. 89,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,340. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.