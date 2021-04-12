SHPING (SHPING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,046.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $239,126.86 and $14,046.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 79.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.50 or 0.00678003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00088552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042730 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

