SIBCoin Price Hits $0.0576 on Major Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $21,087.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,993.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.91 or 0.03578561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.31 or 0.00408889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $674.07 or 0.01123561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.43 or 0.00529097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.24 or 0.00432115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.31 or 0.00367216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00032239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003534 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,097,179 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

