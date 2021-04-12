Sierra Metals Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
