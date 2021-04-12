Sierra Metals Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSE SMT opened at C$3.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$630.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$4.92.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

