Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Down 8%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,867,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

