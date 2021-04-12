Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Shares of SBNY opened at $228.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.