Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.24

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.24 and last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 16710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.08.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,969,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,041,000 after buying an additional 467,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 434,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 428,583 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

