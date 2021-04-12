Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $69.35 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,997,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after acquiring an additional 417,412 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 464.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 185,366 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 152,511 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 142,363 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.