Simple Software Solutions One Day Trading Volume Reaches $72.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $165,928.26 and approximately $72.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,740,306 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

