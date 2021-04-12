Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $70.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $174,091.11 and approximately $70.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,741,370 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

