Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.57% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $23,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,398,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $106.22 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $699,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

