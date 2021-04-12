Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 209,918 shares.The stock last traded at $62.85 and had previously closed at $62.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958 over the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

