Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 209,918 shares.The stock last traded at $62.85 and had previously closed at $62.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70.
In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958 over the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
