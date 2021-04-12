Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder J Duncan Smith sold 215,036 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $6,457,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $183,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,983 shares of company stock worth $30,220,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 136.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

