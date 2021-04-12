Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) PT Raised to GBX 105 at Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON SRE opened at GBX 95.40 ($1.25) on Monday. Sirius Real Estate has a 12 month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.90 ($1.29). The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.98.

In related news, insider Alistair Marks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £93,000 ($121,505.10). Also, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £409,500 ($535,014.37).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

