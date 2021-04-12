Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449,465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $38,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794,426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1,364.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3,845.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2,891.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

