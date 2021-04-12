SKALE Network Market Capitalization Hits $447.39 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $447.39 million and $60.01 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00054593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.00671790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00087546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00042765 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

