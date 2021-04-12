Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$12.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.13. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

