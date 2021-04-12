Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Sells C$25,897.00 in Stock

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$25,897.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at C$117,218.

Rick T. Kusmirski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Rick T. Kusmirski sold 21,000 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$11,340.00.

Shares of Skyharbour Resources stock traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$0.51. 308,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,845. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.08 million and a P/E ratio of -26.36. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

