Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,250,000 after buying an additional 72,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,314,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 240,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $46.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

