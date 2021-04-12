Small Love Potion (SLP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.75 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $16.86 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Small Love Potion Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

