Small Love Potion Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00088231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.75 or 0.00616644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00042157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00035522 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 348,627,498 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.