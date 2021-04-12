SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.99

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.09, with a volume of 760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SGH. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.
In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,692. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SMART Global by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.
About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.