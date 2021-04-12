SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.99

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.09, with a volume of 760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGH. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,692. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SMART Global by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

