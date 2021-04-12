SmartCash (SMART) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.91 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $27.11 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 134.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,631.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,162.66 or 0.03566860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.36 or 0.00419518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $685.76 or 0.01131021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00563783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.16 or 0.00437323 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00363851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00032900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003530 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.