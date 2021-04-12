SmartCash (SMART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.61 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartCash has traded up 107% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $25.88 million and $2.61 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,552.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,165.61 or 0.03576447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00415276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.97 or 0.01122953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.61 or 0.00516267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.65 or 0.00433751 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.87 or 0.00369722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00032623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003529 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

