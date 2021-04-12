SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of SMBK stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $21.51. 245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,490. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $325.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

