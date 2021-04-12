Smartlands Network Price Reaches $16.15 on Exchanges (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $82.39 million and $772,556.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for about $16.15 or 0.00026930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00055145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00088785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.71 or 0.00669781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00036136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00043775 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

SLT is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

