SmartMesh (SMT) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $15.45 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

