Smartshare Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $370,987.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

