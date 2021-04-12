Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Up 3.8%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.87. 24,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,314,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,734.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $176,100 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.