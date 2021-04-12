Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Thomas J. Ward Sells 5,711 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.32. 301,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,335. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.86 and a 200 day moving average of $181.65. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $107.20 and a fifty-two week high of $237.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
