Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Thomas J. Ward Sells 5,711 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.32. 301,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,335. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.86 and a 200 day moving average of $181.65. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $107.20 and a fifty-two week high of $237.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.