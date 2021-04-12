Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $236.60

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $236.60 and last traded at $236.35, with a volume of 1111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.59.

The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total value of $420,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Snap-on by 998.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 162,052 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,735,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

