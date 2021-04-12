SnowGem (XSG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000638 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 133.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

