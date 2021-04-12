Societe Generale Downgrades Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) to Hold

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EPOKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

