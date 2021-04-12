Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SDXAY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,504. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

