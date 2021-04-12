Solana (SOL) Trading Up 26.8% Over Last Week

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Solana has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market cap of $7.74 billion and approximately $307.53 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.67 or 0.00047530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 492,831,299 coins and its circulating supply is 270,018,859 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

