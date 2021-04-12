SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,151 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,835,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in SolarWinds by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SolarWinds by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWI. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 148.18 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

