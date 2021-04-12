Sologenic Price Reaches $1.76 (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00002926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sologenic has a market cap of $351.48 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00273609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.68 or 0.00712132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,884.24 or 0.99712977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.56 or 0.00958369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,539 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

