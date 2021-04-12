SOMESING Market Capitalization Tops $18.61 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $18.61 million and approximately $372,567.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00067756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00274113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00720019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,571.12 or 1.00560243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.12 or 0.00981383 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

