Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after purchasing an additional 358,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $50.98 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.