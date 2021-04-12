Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to post sales of $16.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.70 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $37.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $105.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $106.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.95 million, with estimates ranging from $178.90 million to $183.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.